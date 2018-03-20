Lowndes Co. emergency response teams brush up on disaster skills - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lowndes Co. emergency response teams brush up on disaster skills

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Lowndes County emergency responders teamed up on Tuesday to prepare for a worst-case scenario drill at the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Airport. It may be practice from the outside looking in, but for the first responders, it's the real deal.

Powered by Frankly