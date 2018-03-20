Tuesday - 'Seeds of Prosperity' farmers' workshop

Today the USDA is working to develop new programs and tools to support agricultural operations of all sizes and production methods. Karla's guests discuss their role as a partnership in delivering first class training to new and beginning farmers in Alabama and Georgia, including a workshop here in Albany.
