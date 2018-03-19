Georgia Power in Albany prepped ahead of the storm

As the storm was coming in, Georgia Power was prepping their crew to send out in case of power outages or trees down. Georgia Power was holding about 80 employees at their Albany location this afternoon to wait out the storm.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.