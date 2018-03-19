Dougherty EOC fully operational, State of Emergency declared - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty EOC fully operational, State of Emergency declared

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Dougherty County is under a State of Emergency. The declaration was made well in advance of the severe weather system that headed into the area Monday evening. The Emergency Operation Center was first located inside the Dougherty County Judicial Building.

Powered by Frankly