Friday - Bobby Jackson: 'Straight Outta CME' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday - Bobby Jackson: 'Straight Outta CME'

Robert Charles "Bobby" Jackson still calls Albany home, even though he doesn't live here any more. With a college football and NFL career behind him, including a presence in the NFL Hall of Fame, Bobby now dedicates his time to teaching and coaching today's youth. His life story (so far!) is inspiring, as you can tell from his conversation with Karla, and find out about the book you can read to learn even more about it. 

Powered by Frankly