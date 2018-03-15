Mt. Zion Church holds informational job training for the unemplo - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mt. Zion Church holds informational job training for the unemployed

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Dougherty County leaders are aiming to lower crime rates by getting more people to work. Mt Zion Church hosted it's first job training session this evening, targeted at South Georgians who are unemployed or under employed. 

