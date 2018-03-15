Mt. Zion Church holds informational job training for the unemployed

Dougherty County leaders are aiming to lower crime rates by getting more people to work. Mt Zion Church hosted it's first job training session this evening, targeted at South Georgians who are unemployed or under employed.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.