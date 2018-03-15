Fitzgerald hangout spot combines good conversation, antique cars

The Man Cave, along East Central Avenue, is where the local retired folks meet to talk about everything under the sun, and work on cars. Inside the cave, you can find a 1967 Chevrolet pick-up truck, a 1955 International truck, and a 1968 Pontiac.
