Wild Chicken Festival celebrates a tradition

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
As the city of Fitzgerald takes on another year of the Wild Chicken Festival, they say every year the community is what makes it all come together.  The founders of the festival are proud of its strong history in the community. The cackles of chickens are sounds the locals hear often, here.

