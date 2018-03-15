Famed Fitzgerald Depot still an economic engine

Next time you visit Fitzgerald, taking a walk in history at the famed Train Depot is a must! The beautiful building has been restored, thanks to a combination of Special Local Option Sales Tax dollars and state-level support.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.