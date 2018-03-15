Famed Fitzgerald Depot still an economic engine - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Famed Fitzgerald Depot still an economic engine

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Next time you visit Fitzgerald, taking a walk in history at the famed Train Depot is a must! The beautiful building has been restored, thanks to a combination of Special Local Option Sales Tax dollars and state-level support.

