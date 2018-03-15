Thursday - Lee County Middle West in the running! - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday - Lee County Middle West in the running!

A team of Lee County Middle School West students along with their dedicated teachers are entered in the "Samsung Solve for Tomorrow" competition, and they need your votes! They have taken on the task of identifying ways to save community members from potential tractor rollovers. Find out how to support our local team in this prestigious (and potentially lucrative!) contest. 

