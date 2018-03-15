Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Mar 15

Of all of the coaches to grace the sports talk set, none have had as many career wins as Deerfield-Windsor Gordy Gruhl. The leader of the Knights is in the studio to share the wisdom he's picked up in over 40 years of coaching. Gruhl has over 1000 career wins in his 35 years in Albany at Deerfield-Windsor.
