Where does your county fall?: List ranks GA counties by health

The statewide county health rankings have been released. It's a yearly study done by the University of Wisconsin. Dougherty County ranked 153 out of 159 counties overall for health outcomes in Georgia.The study looks at health factors like smoking, drinking, obesity and sexually transmitted diseases.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.