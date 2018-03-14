Where does your county fall?: List ranks GA counties by health - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Where does your county fall?: List ranks GA counties by health

The statewide county health rankings have been released. It's a yearly study done by the University of Wisconsin. Dougherty County ranked 153 out of 159 counties overall for health outcomes in Georgia.The study looks at health factors like smoking, drinking, obesity and sexually transmitted diseases. 

