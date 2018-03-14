Lee Co. students participate in National School Walkout Day

Thousands of students across the nation walked out of school this morning to make a statement on Wednesday. Some walked out of school to support gun control, some to call for stopping violence in schools and others to pay respect to the students who were killed in Parkland, Florida last month.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.