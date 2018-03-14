Lee Co. students participate in National School Walkout Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thousands of students across the nation walked out of school this morning to make a statement on Wednesday. Some walked out of school to support gun control, some to call for stopping violence in schools and others to pay respect to the students who were killed in Parkland, Florida last month.

