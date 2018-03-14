Wednesday - ASO says 'it's your lucky day!' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

It was a lucky day for Karla when Ben Roberts came to visit, wearing his "Albany Symphony Board Member" hat. He came to invite everyone to a St. Patrick's Day celebration at the Pretoria Fields Brewery in downtown Albany, a fun casual evening that will benefit our wonderful Symphony Orchestra. 

