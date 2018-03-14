Wednesday - In memory of Lt. Cliff Rouse - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - In memory of Lt. Cliff Rouse

"Here's to the hero - gone but never forgotten." That is the theme of the annual Lt. Cliff Rouse Memorial Dice Run, named for the Dougherty County Police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2010. Monies raised at this event every year go to help the families of fallen officers. 

