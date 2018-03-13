Tuesday - Dogwood Days Antique Show & Sale

The Dogwood Days Antique Show and Sale is in its 29th year in Leslie, Georgia. Loyal fans will recognize many of the vendors, and enjoy perusing their beautiful wares along with those of vendors who are new to the show this year.
