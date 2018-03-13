Camilla residents sign petition to recall mayor

Some citizens of Camilla are not too pleased with some of the actions of their current mayor Rufus Davis, and want him removed from office. Camilla citizens gathered about 200 signatures for the removal of Mayor Davis.
