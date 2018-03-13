No bond for suspended Worth Co. sheriff

Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby had his first appearance with Magistrate Judge Tony Strenth Monday morning. But Hobby was in Lowndes County's jail, and Strenth was in the Worth County courthouse. The meeting was done via FaceTime. Hobby's attorneys were also present as the judge told Hobby his charges.
