DCSS approves consulting firm to lead district-wide improvements

Dougherty County school leaders voted to spend a half of million dollars on a consultant to direct district-wide improvements. The school board has brought on consultant Doctor Donyall Dickey and his team of six to create a uniform way of teaching.
