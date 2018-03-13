DCSS approves consulting firm to lead district-wide improvements - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

DCSS approves consulting firm to lead district-wide improvements

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Dougherty County school leaders voted to spend a half of million dollars on a consultant to direct district-wide improvements. The school board has brought on consultant Doctor Donyall Dickey and his team of six to create a uniform way of teaching. 

