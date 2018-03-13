ASU students encourage peers, residents to attend #MeToo forum - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU students encourage peers, residents to attend #MeToo forum

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Albany State University students are joining the national #MeToo movement. ASU's History and Political Science Club is hosting a special forum to promote awareness of sexual assaults and harassment on the college campus. 

