Town hall meeting planned for jobs and industry training

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Dougherty County leaders are working to help county residents get jobs and get back to work! Commissioners will host a town hall meeting this Thursday night to help people register for job training programs in the transportation industry.

