Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, March 8

Thomasville marched all over Vidalia for the GHSA AA State Championship 66-31. The win marked their first basketball title in program history. Head Coach Benjamin Tillman has knocked on the doors for years, and finally, in his 11th season on the bench, he broke through.
