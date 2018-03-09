Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Mar 8 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Mar 8

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Connect

Thomasville marched all over Vidalia for the GHSA AA State Championship 66-31. The win marked their first basketball title in program history. Head Coach Benjamin Tillman has knocked on the doors for years, and finally, in his 11th season on the bench, he broke through.

