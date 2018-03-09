Friday - Southwest GA OB-GYN docs, pt. 2

Of course, the doctors at Southwest Georgia OB-GYN provide full service health care for women, so Karla asks them to address some of the other issues their patients might face, and treatments that might be recommended, such as endometrial ablation.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.