Friday - Southwest GA OB-GYN docs, pt. 1

This day the topic was women's health, starting with recognizing Endometriosis Awareness Month. Two physicians from Southwest Georgia OB-GYN list the many possible symptoms of Endometriosis, explain what's happening in the body of women who receive that diagnosis, and the different ways it may be treated. 

