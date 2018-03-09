Friday - Southwest GA OB-GYN docs, pt. 1

This day the topic was women's health, starting with recognizing Endometriosis Awareness Month. Two physicians from Southwest Georgia OB-GYN list the many possible symptoms of Endometriosis, explain what's happening in the body of women who receive that diagnosis, and the different ways it may be treated.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.