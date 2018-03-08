Thursday - Senior Easter Egg Hunt - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday - Senior Easter Egg Hunt

We love it when "Miss Tee" Taylor stops by with news of all the fun events being planned over at Albany Recreation and Parks. Next on the schedule is the Senior Citizens' Easter Egg Hunt and Bingo Brunch Extravaganza; with that name, it has to be a great time! Find out what will go on and how to get tickets, and hear a preview of another big event in the works for seniors. 

