Thursday - Phoebe Golf Classic & kickoff bash

The Phoebe Golf Classic, coming up in April, is an annual event which raises funds for different organizations that benefit the community. An "Under the Big Top Bash" will happen the evening before, with live entertainment, heavy hors d'oeuvres and great auction items. Karla's guest talks about who this year's beneficiary will be and how you can be a part of all the action.
