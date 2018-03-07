Officials revisit large yellow jacket nest in Flint River

In June, anglers reported that a huge yellow jacket nest was in the Flint River just north of the Turner boat landing. The warning was sent out that it was a real threat to people on the water and the shore. This week, WALB's Jim Wallace went back to the nest with a Master Beekeeper Dale Richter and a Lee County Code Enforcement Officer Ben Roberts to check if it should still be considered a threat.
