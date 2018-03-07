Adel man arrested after Valdosta traffic stop - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Adel man arrested after Valdosta traffic stop

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Tuesday afternoon, Valdosta Police Narcotics Detectives saw an equipment violation on a vehicle in the 2100 block of West Hill Avenue. They initiated a traffic stop and saw that Roddrick Burns, 38, of Adel was driving the car

Powered by Frankly