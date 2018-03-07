Cuthbert body identified

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cuthbert Police Department have been investigating the discovery a body that was found eight days ago. The body of a black female was found in a yard off a private drive near an abandoned house on Gay Street, near the intersection of 4th and Seaboard Streets.
