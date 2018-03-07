Pine pollen drops, thanks to rain - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pine pollen drops, thanks to rain

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The worst of the pine pollen season may be behind us. During the springtime, pine pollen is produced by small pencil-thin male pine cones This is where the yellow pollen seen on vehicles and blowing in the wind comes from. 

