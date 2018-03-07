Wednesday - Seussical Jr. at Twin Oaks - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - Seussical Jr. at Twin Oaks

From Broadway to Lee County, Georgia, Twin Oaks Drama presents "Seussical Jr.," starring our two charming guests, Evoli and Pedro, and a cast of dozens. This delightful show highlights many of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters, and promises to be a colorful, musical evening of entertainment!

