Wednesday - Seussical Jr. at Twin Oaks

From Broadway to Lee County, Georgia, Twin Oaks Drama presents "Seussical Jr.," starring our two charming guests, Evoli and Pedro, and a cast of dozens. This delightful show highlights many of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters, and promises to be a colorful, musical evening of entertainment!
