Wednesday - River Town Days in Bainbridge - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - River Town Days in Bainbridge

It's free to attend, it's 15 years old, and it's so fun-filled there isn't room here to mention everything there is to do! It is River Town Days in Bainbridge, featuring the Flames on the Flint BBQ Competition. Cade talks with Chamber President Adrienne Harrison, who gave us a preview of this exciting event. 

Powered by Frankly