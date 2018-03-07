Hearing delayed for Irwin Co. attempted murder suspects - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Hearing delayed for Irwin Co. attempted murder suspects

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
The court date for four people accused of plotting to kill a man and burn down his home in Irwin County has been delayed. Keyerica Brown, Kennedy Davis, Khaleel Dawson, and Trennvius Henderson are all facing intent to commit murder and intent to commit arson charges.

