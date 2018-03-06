Thomasville planning and zoning commission approves 'cottage cou - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville planning and zoning commission approves 'cottage court' concept

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A new housing concept is moving forward in Thomasville after being approved by the planning and zoning commission Monday night. The cottage court housing idea came about when a developer inquired about establishing cottage court housing in the 300 block of Mimosa Drive.

