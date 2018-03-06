Tuesday - Tifton's Community Care Day Resource Expo - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday - Tifton's Community Care Day Resource Expo

Having become a much-anticipated annual event in Tifton, this Community Care Day Resource Expo is about raising awareness of available resources in the areas of health, wellness, disability, recreation, financial guidance, education, and much more. It's also just a really fun day for the whole family, with free food, entertainment, vendor giveaways and lots of activities for the kids. 

Powered by Frankly