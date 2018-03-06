Tuesday - Miss Tift County Relay for Life pageant - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday - Miss Tift County Relay for Life pageant

Karla loves a pageant, and this day she got to visit with the coordinators of the Miss Tift County Relay for Life pageant, along with two of the 2017 pageant winners. What makes this event (which is coming up in April) especially unique is that all the proceeds go directly to the American Cancer Society. 

