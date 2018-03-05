Monday - A furry friend & Bark at the Moon preview

Karla welcomes our friends from the Albany Humane Society, Jonathan Sizemore and Will Herrington. This day they brought along a cute young cat named Cindy who was looking for a forever home. The conversation included a preview of the "Bark at the Moon" event, which you'll hear more about in the near future.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.