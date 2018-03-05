Monday - Commemorating the Leesburg Stockade Girls - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday - Commemorating the Leesburg Stockade Girls

The real life story of the 1963 "Leesburg Stockade Girls" is dramatic and disturbing, and one that should be remembered as something that must never be allowed to happen again. A special event to honor the women who survived that dreadful episode in South Georgia history will be held in Leesburg on March 10th, and the public is encouraged to attend. 

