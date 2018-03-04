Tift Park community market opens for fifth season welcoming out-of-town visitors

"I just love the community," said Marian Jones, a vendor at Tift Park Community Market. Beginning its fifth season, and at a new location, Albany's Tift Park Community Market was almost unrecognizable to some. The market bustled with tourists and locals following the Snickers Marathon Saturday.
