Preparations for Rhythm and Ribs BBQ Festival underway

The 5th Annual Rhythm and Ribs BBQ Festival is happening this weekend in Tift County. The two-day event is hosted by the Tifton-Tift County Tourism Association and will feature 100 exhibitors and vendors from across South Georgia.
