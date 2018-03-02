RAW: Thomasville City Council Member David Hufstetler discusses city leadership

This week the city council hired Keith Bass as the new interim general superintendent of utilities, which had many raising the question, "Why add a new salary to the budget?" Councilmember David Hufstetler said they aren't. He said right now they currently are without the salary of former city manager Steve Sykes and City Engineer Jerry Pionessa, which in 2017 totaled at around $320,000 combined.
