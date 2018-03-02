Friday - Colorectal Cancer Awareness, pt. 2 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The talk continues about the uncomfortable but very important topic of colorectal cancer. Dr. Kusuma and Nurse Practitioner Willis go into more detail about what you can do to prevent colon cancer,  preparing for and receiving a colonoscopy, other health services they provide and how to contact their practice. 

