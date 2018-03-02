Friday - Colorectal Cancer Awareness, pt. 2

The talk continues about the uncomfortable but very important topic of colorectal cancer. Dr. Kusuma and Nurse Practitioner Willis go into more detail about what you can do to prevent colon cancer, preparing for and receiving a colonoscopy, other health services they provide and how to contact their practice.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.