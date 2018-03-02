Friday - Colorectal Cancer Awareness, pt. 1

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, and two of the experts from Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele visited with Karla and covered what we all need to know about risk factors, testing, diagnosis and treatment. In this first conversation, Dr. Kusuma tells a personal story that will encourage you to take care of yourself and have those timely tests!
