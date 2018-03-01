Thursday - Valdosta's Azalea Festival

This is the 18th year for the Azalea Festival in Valdosta, Georgia, and my, how it's grown! It all begins with a 5K Race and 1 Mile Fun Run, followed by 2 days of arts and crafts, live entertainment of all kinds, plenty of food, lots of fun activities for the kids, a Classic Car Show on Sunday, and so much more!
