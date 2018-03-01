Thursday - Fun March events at the DoCo Library

The Dougherty County Public Library begins March by celebrating "Read Across America," a 20-year-old project coinciding with the birthday of Dr. Suess, and drawing attention to the importance of reading. There will be lots of fun, free events based on characters from favorite children's books.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.