Thursday - Fun March events at the DoCo Library

Thursday - Fun March events at the DoCo Library

The Dougherty County Public Library begins March by celebrating "Read Across America," a 20-year-old project coinciding with the birthday of Dr. Suess, and drawing attention to the importance of reading. There will be lots of fun, free events based on characters from favorite children's books. 

