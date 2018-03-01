Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Mar 1

A man who knows plenty about winning state titles joins 'Sports Talk.' Dougherty High's Rufus McDuffie won hundreds of games and five career state championships in Georgia as a head coach. His Trojans are out this year but have a promising future that Theo and Mike talk to him about.
