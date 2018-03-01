Valdosta bus drivers await answers from Board of Education

The Valdosta City Board of Education met Tuesday night, but not one word was discussed about the school bus drivers' demands or threats of a strike. WALB News 10's Damon Arnold spoke with one of the leaders of the bus drivers group, who was in attendance at the meeting, and said he is asking his co-workers to trust the process.
