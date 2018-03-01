Albany residents learn about identity theft prevention - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany residents learn about identity theft prevention

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Scammers are targeting senior citizens on a daily basis, according to Dougherty County Sheriff's Investigator Captain Craig Dodd. He spoke to Albany residents Wednesday at the Club at Thornton Park about how to prevent yourself from identity theft and scammers. 

