6 things you should do with your tax refund

By now, some of you have gotten your tax refund. And it’s likely the only reason many of us look forward to tax season. So what should you do with that refund? I have six suggestions for you, and spending it all is not an option!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.